John Joseph "Jack" Kelly M.D.
St Louis University High School
Kelly, John Joseph "Jack" M.D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from complications of Covid at the age of 83. Beloved husband for 56 years of Amelia "Amy" Kelly; dearest father of Michael Kelly (Jeanne) and Catherine Conner (Rob); dear grandfather of Meredith, Amelia and Laura Kelly; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and a dear friend to many. He was prede- ceased by his parents John and Ann Kelly.

Dr. Kelly was a dedicated and caring physician in St. Louis for over 40 years. A graduate of St. Louis University High School in 1956, Rockhurst College in 1959 and St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1963. He served on the staff at Barnes, Missouri Baptist and St. Luke's Hospitals.

Dr. Kelly was a Master in the American College of Gastro- enterology, and a member of the AGA, The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, a co-founder of the Regional Endoscopy Society and a member of the AMA.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights on Friday, October 1 at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Martha's Hall (saintmarthas.org) or to Immacolata St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
Jack was a great friend and physician. He will be missed dearly. Maggie and I will keep him in our prayers.
Jim Petersen
Friend
October 17, 2021
Will keep Jack'sfamily in my prayers. Have good memories when Amy told me she had a date with Jack.
Mary O'Brien
Friend
October 2, 2021
When my family moved into our home twenty five years ago we did not realize that we had new neighbors that anyone would find it a privilege to count them among our friends. I am going to miss you Doc Kelly! Jerry jacko
Jerry Jacko
September 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jack was a mentor, advisor, role model, Irishman and finally a friend. We will remember him in our prayers.
Tim Brady
September 30, 2021
Jack was my first fellow when I came to St Louis in 1969, and helped establish both the clinical and research aspects of the GI Division at Washington University. His research papers are still quoted even up to the present time. He also oversaw the endoscopy and motility labs with Melanie starting several years later after finishing his fellowship. For decades Jack worked with us as a wonderful colleague providing excellent clinical care and support for all our activities with his wisdom and common sense approach to every problem. He was an esteemed collaborator and a wonderful friend who will be missed very much. We send our sincere condolences to Amy and to his entire family.
David and Melanie Alpers
Work
September 30, 2021
Julie Heifetz
September 30, 2021
I cannot think of Thorndell Drive, The St Louis Community, Immacolata or or tge Kelly family without Jack. Heaven is going to be brighter with him now. I send my love, thoughts and prayers for Amy, Mike, Catherine and all their family. May Jack´s name always be a blessing and may he be remembered for all his good deeds in this lifetime. Julie Heifetzj
Julie Heifetz
September 30, 2021
Never and unkind word, but he would lean in to make a point. Wish I had spent more time with him. We can always learn. So long.
Ed L Golterman
School
September 30, 2021
Jack was a mentor and friend for 40 years. He was the "Dean of Gastroenterology" in St. Louis having been the first GI fellow at Washington University in 1972 and a loyal alumnus, teacher and mentor to generations of GI fellows in St. Louis. He was loved by all his colleagues, co-workers and patients. I was so proud to see him named a Master of the American College of Gastroenterology, a great honor bestowed on just a few members of our profession. He will be sorely missed in our community.
David Cort MD
Work
September 30, 2021
Amy and Family: my deepest sympathy to you all. Dr. Kelly was a wonderful physician and a kind, compassionate man. He cared for me for over 30 years and I was so very fortunate to have been his patient. May you find peace with the wonderful memories of him that you hold in your hearts. RIP Dr. Kelly.
Sharon Albertina
Other
September 30, 2021
