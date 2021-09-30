Kelly, John Joseph "Jack" M.D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from complications of Covid at the age of 83. Beloved husband for 56 years of Amelia "Amy" Kelly; dearest father of Michael Kelly (Jeanne) and Catherine Conner (Rob); dear grandfather of Meredith, Amelia and Laura Kelly; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and a dear friend to many. He was prede- ceased by his parents John and Ann Kelly.

Dr. Kelly was a dedicated and caring physician in St. Louis for over 40 years. A graduate of St. Louis University High School in 1956, Rockhurst College in 1959 and St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1963. He served on the staff at Barnes, Missouri Baptist and St. Luke's Hospitals.

Dr. Kelly was a Master in the American College of Gastro- enterology, and a member of the AGA, The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, a co-founder of the Regional Endoscopy Society and a member of the AMA.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights on Friday, October 1 at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Martha's Hall (saintmarthas.org) or to Immacolata St. Vincent de Paul Society.

