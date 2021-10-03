Menu
John Frederick King
FUNERAL HOME
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL

King, John Frederick

75, passed September 29, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Nanvi, King; son, John (Heather) King; daughter, Lindsey (Sean) Wingron; grandchildren, Abigail, Justin, Angel, Laney, and John; uncle, Dan (Caroline) Penberthy; cousins, Jane (Ted) Wilson, and Beverly (Ken) Diffey; sisters-in-law, Jody (Ken) Bradshaw and Chelli Parker; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Rhonda) Bauer, Jedd Bauer, and Alfred Bauer; and nieces and nephews.

Services: George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, Visitation October 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, departing at 10:15 a.m. for Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
Oct
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
Dear King Family, Sending my deepest sympathy to the family. John was a wonderful person who will be missed.
Sue (Willmering) Swiney
October 4, 2021
