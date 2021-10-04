King, John Frederick

75, passed Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at John Cochran VA Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Surviving are his wife, Nanvi, nee Bauer, King; son, John (Heather) King; daughter, Lindsey (Sean) Wingron; grandchildren, Abigail, Justin, Angel, Laney, and John; uncle, Dan (Caroline) Penberthy; cousins, Jane (Ted) Wilson, and Beverly (Ken) Diffey; sisters-in-law, Jody (Ken) Bradshaw and Chelli Parker; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Rhonda) Bauer, Jedd Bauer, and Alfred Bauer; and nieces and nephews.

Services: George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, Visitation October 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, departing at 10:15 a.m. for Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.