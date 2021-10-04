Menu
John Frederick King
FUNERAL HOME
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL

King, John Frederick

75, passed Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at John Cochran VA Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Surviving are his wife, Nanvi, nee Bauer, King; son, John (Heather) King; daughter, Lindsey (Sean) Wingron; grandchildren, Abigail, Justin, Angel, Laney, and John; uncle, Dan (Caroline) Penberthy; cousins, Jane (Ted) Wilson, and Beverly (Ken) Diffey; sisters-in-law, Jody (Ken) Bradshaw and Chelli Parker; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Rhonda) Bauer, Jedd Bauer, and Alfred Bauer; and nieces and nephews.

Services: George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, Visitation October 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, departing at 10:15 a.m. for Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
Oct
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear King Family, Sending my deepest sympathy to the family. John was a wonderful person who will be missed.
Sue (Willmering) Swiney
October 4, 2021
