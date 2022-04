Koehler, John D.

1940-2021. Husband of Sharon Koehler (nee Hoffer); father of Karista Koehler (Hans Fredrickson) and Thomas M. (Amanda) Koehler; dear grandfather.

Services: Mass 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Visitation 10 a.m. until Mass. See Ortmann Stipanovich website, www.osfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.