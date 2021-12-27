Kohnen, John H.

95, Friday, December 24, 2021 fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lee (Gerhart), father and father-in-law of Steve (Jean) Kohnen, Brian (Lisa) Kohnen, Robert (Robbye) Ketterer and the late Deborah Ketterer; dear grandfather of thirteen and great-grandfather of twenty-five. Cherished brother to Harriett McGuire, Joseph Jr. Kohnen, Margie Heppermann, Bob Kohnen and the late Paul Kohnen, Teresa Horenkamp, Pat Goldkamp, Carl Kohnen and Dory Beckham. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Friends and family knew John as 'Tucker.' Tucker proudly served his country in WWII in the Army Air Corps. He founded Kay Bee Electric in 1948 with his best friend, Jack Behlmann. Kay Bee is still a family-owned business now employing the third generation of Kohnens.

He was happiest when surrounded by his family, especially his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tucker enjoyed spending time with his long-time companion, Jean Springmeier and her daughters, Julie, Marcie and Laura. He loved to play golf with friends at Glen Echo Country Club and when visiting his condo in Gulf Shores, Alabama. A lifelong resident of Florissant, he was active in the community and always had a story to share about Old Town Florissant. He will be greatly missed by all.

Services: Funeral Mass 11:00 am Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant with visitation 10-11 am at church. Interment with honors at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials to Child Center Marygrove, 2705 Mullanphy Ln, Florissant, MO 63031 or T.E.A.M., 265 St Catherine St, Florissant, MO 63031 appreciated. see www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com