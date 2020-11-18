64, November 15, 2020. Visit. at Schrader Funeral Home, Ballwin, Thurs., 11am-1pm. Graveside service at Our Redeemer Cemetery at 1:30 pm. For more info see Schrader.com.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Nov
19
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Our Redeemer Cemetery
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
Lois and family, We are so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in your memories of the good times you have shared. Sending prayers for all.
Holly and Chip Morgan
Friend
November 17, 2020
It is hard to say goodbye to a dear good friend of 50 years. I will cherish the good times we had over the years of growing up together. The memories will be forever in my heart. John was a great friend and most of all a great husband and father and will be deeply missed but was well loved.
Steve and Cindy Lechner
Friend
November 17, 2020
We will miss you, John!
Steven Winchester
Friend
November 17, 2020
Our motorcycle trips will not be the same without John's fluorescent orange and lime-green shirts! Over 15 years of motorcycle trips....what a ride! Not to mention being college roommates. I will see you on the other side, one day.
Steven Winchester
Friend
November 17, 2020
Lois, I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of your brother. Think about all your fun memories with him and he will always be in your heart
Kelly and Rob Rector
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Greg & Carol Clemens
Friend
November 17, 2020
I’ve known John for 50 years, we met in the 9th grade. Enjoyed many campouts over the decades with John. John will be deeply missed by all of us. A lot of great memories.
Gary Luebke
Friend
November 17, 2020
Virginia, Randy, Elaine, and Lois so very sorry for the loss of your brother. My deepest condolences to the Family.
LeAnn Frazier
Friend
November 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss, John was a great friend for a long time. I have many great memories of John
Gregg Merkel
Friend
November 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.