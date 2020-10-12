Reilly, John Lawrence

John Lawrence Reilly of St. Louis, and life-long resident of Alton, IL, died unexpectedly on 10/07/2020, at the age of 78. John was the loving husband for 56 years of Alicia Reilly (nee Cruz), and the devoted father of 3 children and 5 grandchildren. John was a long-time member of St Mary's Church in Alton, and recently St Clair of Assisi Parish in Ellisville. A graduate of CBC and St. Benedict's College, he was an avid sportsman, with a love for golf, baseball, & track. Known for his sense of humor, his tremendous generosity, and his unflagging optimism, John was loved, and will be greatly missed by all.

Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated for John on Thursday, October 15th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 519 E 4th St, Alton, IL 62002.