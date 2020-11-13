O'Reilly, John Lee, Sr.

86, fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church peacefully on November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley O'Reilly (nee Young) and the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Krol) O'Reilly. Loving father of Mary Beth (Mark) Vickery and John Jr. (Lesley) O'Reilly. Dear grandfather to Sarah, Sean and A.D. Vickery, Jack O'Reilly, and brother of Joan (the late Tom) Perrone, and friend to many.

John was the son of late John H. and Frances O'Reilly (Hurley), both immigrants from Ireland. He was born in Manhattan, NY, on November 5, 1934 and raised in Passaic, NJ. He graduated from St. Peter's Prep and St. Peter's College where he earned a degree in Chemistry. John met his first wife Betty in Nutley, NJ; they married in 1963 and moved to St. Louis for a job at McDonnell Douglas. John spent his 30+ year career at McDonnell, working on the Gemini Space Program, F-15 and F-18 programs. John received his MBA at St. Louis University and was an avid Billikens fan for the rest of his life. He was a member of Incarnate Word Parish since 1965 and an inspirational father and provider who loved coaching sports with his children, driving cross-country on annual family vacations, photographing nature, collecting stamps and playing bridge.

After losing Betty in 1986, John met Shirley through Incarnate Word's singles group and were married in 1995. John and Shirley spent 25+ wonderful years together traveling the world, spending time with dear friends, visiting grandchildren and gardening.

Services: Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery, followed by a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to Incarnate Word Parish. Condolences may be offered through

