Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, November 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Moellenberg of 57 years; dear father of Lauren (Craig) Guempel, Susan (Keith Collins) Moellenberg, John F. Moellenberg, and Lynn (Benjamin) Westbrook; dear "Pawpy" of Emily, Elizabeth, Caroline, Ryan, Audrey, Zack, and Liam. Dear uncle and friend to many, John never met a stranger.

Born in 1932 and raised in St. Louis, John attended Christian Brothers College High School. He served two years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force and fifteen years in the reserves, rising to the rank of Captain. In 1954, John joined the Engineering department of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in St. Louis. Moving to New Jersey in 1967 he spent six years at Bell Labs. John retired in 1991 as Division Manager at Southwestern Bell Corporation in St. Louis, after thirty-five years of service. John believed in continuous education, attaining degrees in Engineering, MBA, and Juris Doctor. After his retirement, he practiced law for four years and travelled extensively across the world with Peggy and their family.

Services: Funeral Service Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memory & Aging Project at Washington University, in honor of John Moellenberg

(https://knightadrc.wustl.edu/About_Us/Donate.htm)