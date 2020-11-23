Menu
John M. Rielley IV
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1936
DIED
November 21, 2020

Rielley IV, John M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sat., Nov. 21, 2020.

Beloved husband of Madeleine Rielley (nee Wedemeyer); dear father and father-in-law of Jeanie (Charles) Davidson, John (Janet) Rielley V, Jeff Rielley, Susan (Kevin) Faron, Raymond (Howe) Rielley and David (Sarah) Rielley; dear grandfather of Joshua (Erin) Davidson, Jessica (Jason) Hames, John VI, Joey and Jackie Rielley, Patrick, Sean and Megan Rielley, Peter (Michelle) and Andy Faron, Abby (Jacob) McGillicuddy, and Finn Rielley; dear great-grandfather of Blake and Quinn Davidson and Tucker Hames; dear brother of Mary Kay Whitby, Mark, James and the late Bernie Rielley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

John was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Tues., Nov. 24 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. John Bosco. Private Mass and Burial.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road, Overland, MO 63114
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
