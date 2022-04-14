Manning, John Franklin Jr.

70, of Pacific, Missouri, went to be with the Lord April 12, 2022, at home in the loving presence of his partner-in-life, Vicky

Scheimeskamp.

John was born March 2, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Johnathan Franklin Manning, Sr. and Dorothy Manning (Zenthoefer). He was the youngest of his 2 surviving siblings.

He graduated from Riverview Gardens High School in 1970. John had a servant's heart and loved to help friends and family. He spent the earlier years in his career as a paramedic. And he was proud to have graduated in the first paramedic class for St. Louis County Ambulance. He went on to work for a tree service company, became a certified arborist and then went on to work in the forestry division of the local utility company, AmerenUE, up to his retirement in 2012. He volunteered for the Open Door Animal Sanctuary. He also volunteered for the Knights of Columbus, working as a "clown" along with his sister Judy. He brought lots of smiles as the "cowboy clown" at The Special Olympics and other events. He enjoyed many hobbies such as golfing, hunting, fishing, playing guitar and playing in many softball leagues over several decades.

John is survived by his long-time life-partner, Vicky Scheimeskamp, son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jeannine Manning of New Melle, MO.; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Brooks Winner of Wentzville, MO.; daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Ryan Niemann of Chesterfield, MO.; son Andrew Manning of St. Peters, MO.; daughter Emily Manning of St. Peters, MO.; five grandchildren, Nolan Manning, Abigail Bylo (Manning), Stella Winner, Nora Winner and Landon Niemann; sisters Joanne Sasse and Judy Wade of Shellknob, MO; several nieces and nephews. John was very close to Vicky's son and daughter-in-law, David and Courtney Scheimeskamp.

Services: John chose to have his remains cremated. A private family celebration of life will take place in Pacific, MO. Those who wish to remember John in a special way may make a gift in his memory to the Open Door Animal Sanctuary-Development, P.O. Box 870, House Springs, MO 63051 (https://odas.org/donate/memorial-honorarium-donations/), or make a tribute gift to the Humane Society of Missouri, Attn: Donations, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 (https://www.hsmo.org/tributes-memorials/).