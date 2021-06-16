Masek, John L.

July 29, 1929 - June 13, 2021. Dear brother of Bob (the late Rita) Masek, Gene (the late Lil) Masek, Doris Meyer (Ray); uncle of 16, great-uncle, cousin, colleague and friend.

Personal Landscaper and friend to many in the St. Louis area since 1951 with the motto, "Service Worth Waiting For."

Member of numerous

professional organizations including; Landscape and Nursery Association of Greater St. Louis and the Holly Society of America. He was an Eagle Scout, Scoutmaster for many years, world traveler and a resident of Sarah Community for nearly 4 years.

Masses preferred. In lieu of flowers, continue beautification of the landscape by planting flowers or trees in his honor.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., June 19, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Bosco Church, 12934 Marine Ave., Maryland Height, MO 63146 for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Monica Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday.

