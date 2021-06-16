Menu
John L. Masek
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Masek, John L.

July 29, 1929 - June 13, 2021. Dear brother of Bob (the late Rita) Masek, Gene (the late Lil) Masek, Doris Meyer (Ray); uncle of 16, great-uncle, cousin, colleague and friend.

Personal Landscaper and friend to many in the St. Louis area since 1951 with the motto, "Service Worth Waiting For."

Member of numerous

professional organizations including; Landscape and Nursery Association of Greater St. Louis and the Holly Society of America. He was an Eagle Scout, Scoutmaster for many years, world traveler and a resident of Sarah Community for nearly 4 years.

Masses preferred. In lieu of flowers, continue beautification of the landscape by planting flowers or trees in his honor.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., June 19, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Bosco Church, 12934 Marine Ave., Maryland Height, MO 63146 for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Monica Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
I am reminded of John daily by three ‘Masek’ crabapples, planted in my from yard, that he gave me twenty years ago. They are spectacular in bloom and produce a heavy crop of attractive fruit most years. We have made many batches of crabapple jelly, following John’s example. The fruit is also enjoyed by deer and cedar waxwings, providing us with moments of entertainment and photo opportunities.

I have fond memories of conversations with John as a fellow horticulturist. His knowledge of plants was truly impressive. I also admired his commitment to service to the nursery and landscape industry and to the development of young talent to keep it strong.
Chris Starbuck
Friend
June 21, 2021
We will always remember John’s passion for creating beauty and generously sharing it. 30 years ago John helped us complete one of the largest tree plantings that we have ever undertaken in our history at Cedar Creek in New Haven. His choice of trees has grown and enriched the beauty of our land in ways we never guessed. As I met John once again at Veronica House his passion for sharing beauty had not diminished as he continued his plantings around the area while visiting with all the residents. Everyone knew who he was and the work that he did with...such gusto. This last week we planted a massive Skagit Orientalis Spruce that we are dedicating in his name.
Joan Vatterott
Friend
June 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Masek family. I had the great privilege of meeting Mr. Masek when he volunteered to create a garden in the courtyard at Hoech Middle School. His care of the space gave the students a connection to the beautiful and calming effects of nature at its best.
Jean-Marie Meyer
Acquaintance
June 19, 2021
I just found out about cousin Jack. My prayers with the family, such a loved soul. He will be in my prayers, I am so happy got to visit with him recently in hospital. Jeannie
Jean Curry
June 18, 2021
Great man, great scout master, good friend. Loved our correspondence.
Pat Kenny
Friend
June 18, 2021
My husband, Jules Klein, and I both enjoyed working with and visiting with John through the Holly Society. I enjoy the lovely bowl he made from some of the wood from the holly orchard. You and all John's family and friends have my deepest sympathy,
























Bessie Klein
Friend
June 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Gene and all the family. John was a dear business friend and a very fine gentleman. Always with a good story of a world trip or a hop around the block and a hearty laugh to go with it. We traveled to Holly meetings together throughout the midwest as well as many Landscape Nursery meetings in the St Louis area. His crabapple Jelly he made from the Masek Crab was delicious.He was always sincere, honest, smart and very friendly. God bless John Nasek.
Joyce and Bob Dintelmann
Work
June 16, 2021
I wouldn't be alive today without John saving me from drowning in the river on a scouting outing over 65 years ago. I have fond memories of our scouting days in Overland at All Souls. John was a great and caring soul and will be missed and remembered forever. Thank you again John.
Rick O'Rourke
Friend
June 16, 2021
John was at Sarah with my mom and aunt. We became close friends our little click sitting outside, talking, watching the birds and laughing while enjoying the beautiful landscape. We would share our pics of flowers and he had me do some yard-work for him, even when I came in heels LOL. I loved John and he will be dearly missed.
julia a roberson
Friend
June 16, 2021
John was really one of a kind. I'm glad I was able to meet him and I will never forget him.
Pat Tatum
June 15, 2021
Peggy Gallagher
June 15, 2021
