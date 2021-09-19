Menu
John Francis Meersman
FUNERAL HOME
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL

Meersman, John Francis

84, of Vero Beach, FL passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. John died at home in the care of his loving wife Donna.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will begin at 10 AM, Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach.

Arrangements by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL
Sep
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Helen Catholic Church
Vero Beach, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
