Meersman, John Francis

84, of Vero Beach, FL passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. John died at home in the care of his loving wife Donna.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will begin at 10 AM, Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach.

Arrangements by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.