Barry, John Michael

John Michael Barry Sr. (Jack), a printing executive and lifelong resident of St. Louis, passed away peacefully on November 5th at the age of 70.

The son of the late James T. "Bud" and the late Mary Barry and loving brother of the late James T. Barry Jr., Jack is survived by his sons Shawn (Paula), Ryan (Monica), and Michael; dear grandfather to Declan, Henry, Niall and Blake; brother Thomas; partner Lynn Connors; former spouse Joyce Barry; sister-in-law Eileen Barry. Loving uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Jack was the past president of DeSmet Hockey Club, past president of Association of Young Printing Executives, and a member of many organizations including the Missouri Athletic Club and Living Legends.

Jack was an avid golfer and a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues. He could also be found manning a grill, listening to his extensive reel to reel music collection and discussing his love of Ireland and Irish culture.

Services: Jack's last wishes were to donate his body to scientific research through the National Body Donor Program in lieu of a funeral. If desired, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Jack's memory.

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105