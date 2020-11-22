Mineo, John Sr.

Sept. 1, 1933 - Nov. 18, 2020. The heart of our family, our dear husband, father and grandfather, John Mineo, Sr., passed away Thursday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife, Anna, sons, John (Cindy) Mineo and Sal Mineo, daughter-in-law Brigette and grandsons, Nicholas and Giovanni.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Paul, and brothers, Vincenzo and Salvatore.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Entombment at Bellerive Garden's Mausoleum. In lieu if flowers, donations to Easter Seals Midwest for Children with Disabilities, 11933 Westline Industrial Dr., St Louis, MO 63146.

For those not attending in person: https://boxcast.tv/view/john-mineo-funeral-grhekf3ihow1ynt4x5cj

www.valhallafunerals.net