Moroney III, John Joseph

Jay Moroney, age 82, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on St. Patrick's Day 2021. For those who know Jay, this was a fitting day. Jay lived life fully and crossed the finish line with just a few drops of fuel left but still pushing forward. Jay started life in St. Louis, MO in 1938 and continued it through stops in North Carolina, Montreal, Kuwait, Cairo, London, Maine, Boston, South Carolina, back to St. Louis, Upstate NY, Calgary, Florida and finally Chicago. Raised by Josephine and John he grew up with his brother Mike. His Aunt Alice and cousins Jim and Joyce also shared the house for a time. Jay lived in a tough but fun neighborhood, which he loved and where he played many sports, with football his passion. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from St. Louis University. In the luckiest stroke of his life he married Kathleen (Kay) Gilmartin. Jay won the lottery when Kay said yes. Jay was driven, fun, feisty, conservative and progressive all at the same time. His career began at McDonnell Douglas and he went on to serve in executive roles at Canadian Pacific, Hall Co., and Getty Oil; culminating as CEO of NYCO Minerals Inc. in Willsboro, New York. Jay loved his NYCO team and the Willsboro community. Jay and Kay made countless good friends across the globe during their many stops.

In retirement, Jay became an avid "Facebooker" and "emailer" and stayed in touch with many of his fellow adventurers. Later in life Jay found the "like" button and would use it liberally. Jay wrote three novels inspired by his international business dealings and worldwide travels. He further honed his writing skills as a member of the Chicago Literary Club. Jay was an active member of the Union League Club of Chicago serving on the Library Committee and as a member of the Writer's Group.

Jay loved a good argument and rarely shied away if the other side was willing (and occasionally even when they were not). Jay appreciated hard work in anyone - emphasis on anyone. Jay befriended people from all walks of life and they him. During a farewell party from NYCO, his son was touched by the depth of affection his colleagues expressed for Jay. The staff at his condominium would tell his family how much they all loved Jay and Kay; their friends would remark to Jay's children how much they loved Jay's bon vivant and passion. Did he ever ruffle feathers? You betcha - he had a zest for hard work and hard play.

Jay loved nothing more than spending time with all nine of his grandchildren. Attending their sporting events and hearing about their academic successes were at the top of his list. He may not have volunteered to change the diapers but once they started moving and exploring he was amazed and attached to all nine. He got a kick out of all of them and they could often be heard exchanging a hearty chuckle.

His children, Julie, Mary Anne and Jay loved, respected, and strived to please him. They had fun with their dad. He played with, challenged, and respected them. Kay had the lion's share of raising them but Jay played a big part in their lives. They remember childhood trips to Maine, games, sports and books as part of their upbringing. Going to Expos games in Montreal's summers, sugaring off in spring, sledding and cross-country skiing in winter and football in the fall were rituals of the seasons as children. The bond continued through their adulthood as the family would still vacation together, visit often, go to sporting events and see Jay continually striving to be a good golfer; an endeavor he never quite achieved but not for a lack of trying.

Jay loved exploring restaurants and nightlife in every city he lived. His 40% tipping policy along with his larger than life personality guaranteed that the waiters and bartenders would warmly greet Jay and Kay by name with huge smiles. Repeatedly restaurant workers would tell Jay's children a similar refrain: "your parents are great people - we love them."

Jay loved Kay's family. He got a kick out of all of them and is survived by Kay's siblings Eileen, Julie, John, Jeanne, Patty and Bridget.

For those who want to remember Jay please leave a generous tip the next time you visit a restaurant, sip a glass of whiskey (Johnny Walker Black a favorite but any whiskey will do), and listen to Danny Boy. After the tear forms, cheer up and remember the good stuff and a moment of fun with Jay.

Jay's was a life lived to the fullest. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 60 years, Kathleen Gilmartin Moroney; three children, Julie (Ned Kennedy); Mary Anne (Andrew Siegel); Jay (Melodie Coolman Moroney) as well as his grandchildren; Casey (Charlie) Waddell, Kathleen, Meg, and Ned Kennedy, Ben and Rebecca Siegel, Victoria, Megan, and Isabel Moroney; two great grandchildren, Clark and Piper Waddell; his brother Mike; and many adoring nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of John Joseph Moroney III to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611 or at www.luriechildrens.org/donate. A family memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

For anyone who would like to get in touch with Kay, she has inherited Jay's cell phone or you can email her at her son Jay's email: [email protected]

Info: donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.