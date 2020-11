Rapko, Dr. John N.

Saturday, November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon Rapko (nee Perkins); loving father of Emily (Paul) McEneny and Ann Rapko; adoring grandfather of Jacob and William; dear brother of Therese (the late Ronald) Lewis; our dearest uncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, November 20 at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.