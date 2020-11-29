Shearer, John N. 'Jack'

79, on November 11, 2020.

Beloved husband of Susan Shearer; loving father of Laura (Doug) Pauley, Mike (Stacey), Scott (Anna), and Erin (Jason) Austerman. Dear grandfather of Nick, Emily, Colin, and Chloe. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Jack worked in the accounting department of Union Pacific (Missouri Pacific) for 42 years. He loved bowling, golf, Cardinals baseball, crosswords, word games, and puzzles.

One of Jack's favorite stories was when he won the first 'Rate the Red Birds' contest. Out of 13,000 contestants, he won two reserved seat tickets behind home plate for the '68 Cards home games. Jack will be remembered as an easy going, fun-loving friend and a devoted and loving husband and father.

We will have a celebration of Jack's life at a later date.