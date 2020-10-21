Crowley, John Newell "Jack" "Mr. C."

Surrounded by loving family and anointed with Sacraments of the Church, Jack died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was loved by Sally (nee Hogan), adored by Ellen, Michael (Carrie), Kathleen (Jon Falk), and Dan (Ellen). Cherished grandfather of Lauren and Andrew Falk, Kieran, Connor, Colman, Margaret and Thomas Crowley. He was the dear son of William and Helen (McDonald) Crowley and beloved brother of Joanne Sullivan (John) and the late Bill Jr., and Jim (Patricia).

Jack was a proud graduate of St. Louis University High School and the University of Notre Dame. After service aboard the USS Ranger in the Navy and starting his career at IBM, he founded Jack Crowley and Associates, the first computer consulting company in St. Louis. In later years, he took great pleasure in owning a full operating farm, driving a Parkway school bus and coordinating the Golden Domer luncheons. He loved seeing the Irish or his children or grandchildren take the field. He will be remembered for his faith, curiosity, dedication to family, love of life and great humor.

Services: Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Friday, October 23rd. Visitation 9:30-11:00 followed by Funeral Mass. Please consider contributions to Incarnate Word's chapter of St. Vincent de Paul or Education Assistance.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS