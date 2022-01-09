Padberg, SJ, Father John W.

died Dec. 25, 2021, in St. Louis. He was 95 years old, a Jesuit for 77 years and a priest for 64 years. Father Padberg was a history professor and academic vice president at Saint Louis University from 1964-73 and served for 28 years as director and editor of the Institute of Jesuit Sources.

Services: A visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the funeral Mass will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Thurs., Jan. 13 at St. Francis Xavier College Church. The Mass will be live- streamed: go to YouTube and search for "Father John Padberg Mass of Christian Burial." Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 at Calvary Cemetery. Visit https://www.jesuitscentralsouthern.org/about-us/in-memoriam/ for full obit and live-stream infor- mation. For more information you may also visit,

