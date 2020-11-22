Menu
John Philip "Phil" Laaker

Rest in peace Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan K. Laaker (nee Jines) after 51 years of marriage; loving father of Stacy (Jim) Nigg, Beth (John) Dempsey; beloved Grandfather to Madison and Joshua Dempsey and Grace Nigg. Brother to Jerry (Elaine) Laaker and family, Joe (JoAnn) Laaker and family, and the late Tom Laaker. Brother-In-law to John (Gail) Jines and Uncle to Jennifer Jines.

He was a proud father and always referred to his girls as his princesses. He will be remembered as easy going, a great listener, gave wise advice and always had a positive disposition.

Services: Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, a small private funeral was held at his childhood parish St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in South City, St. Louis. His final resting place is in the Historic Catholic Calvary Cemetery, North City St. Louis.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
