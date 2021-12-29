I just heard of the passing of your father. I am so saddened but remember the great times our families had in Dallas as well as St Louis. John was such an outstanding and creative talent in the retail design field and then to create John Pils Posters in St Louis. I love the art work John created. RIP John you were such a good friend.
John Heatherman
Coworker
January 26, 2022
So sorry to hear of John´s passing. He is a brilliant artist. I have 3 pieces of his of St Louis skyline. He will be missed.
Carol Neuner
Other
January 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Benedict
Friend
January 3, 2022
My heart goes out to you, Katie, as well as Todd, Lexie and Ben. John's artwork was always so clever and lovely. It's been a long time since I've seen you all, but I have such fond memories of Thorngully and I will pray for comfort for you, my friends.
Lisa Holderle
Friend
January 3, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lisa Robinson
Friend
January 2, 2022
John, Rest in the arms of Jesus. You have been a blessing to me and many around the world. I was privledged to attend your watercolor classes. You inspire me to keep creating. My sincerest condolences to your children, family, and friends who will miss you. Thank you Lord for John Pils. ~Cindy R.
Cindy R.
Student
January 2, 2022
I'm very sorry to hear of John's passing. In 2007, I had the privilege of driving around eastern Germany with John to visit sites associated with Martin Luther so that he could do artwork for a series of Christmas ornaments and for one of his iconic cityscapes, this one of Wittenberg, the town where Luther sparked the Reformation. May God's peace be with John's family. He will be missed for sure.
David Mahsman
Friend
January 2, 2022
John's beautiful work will live on for many years. I'm proud to have his signed print of the St. Louis skyline hanging over my mantle. It was a gift from work colleagues when I transferred from St. Louis to Chicago. Rest in peace, John and blessings to your family.
Donna Norman
Other
January 1, 2022
My heartfelt sympathy - I worked with John at May D&C and have fond memories. He was always gracious and kind any time I saw him in later years. Mary Long and I will meet up soon to reminisce.
Lisa Eckert
Coworker
December 30, 2021
I offer my sympathy on hearing of Mr. Pils' passing. I have three of his creations hanging in my living room. He was very talented.
Liz Webb
December 30, 2021
I'm very sad to hear of John's passing. Last time I worked directly with him was in 2016 on a project. What a kind and generous man not only to friends but to many in the St. Louis area. Always very humble in his work, and always willing to help out/ donate to many. May God grant peace to his family and many friends.
Harold & Melissa Bohlmann
Friend
December 30, 2021
So many great memories from Passion Plays to visiting the Holy Land. The Pils are a blessing that live on in my heart.
Michelle Thompson
Friend
December 30, 2021
John and his wife were generous donors to many charities which is where I met him. He was a wonderful person whose contributions to this region and beyond were immeasurable. God’s peace to his family.
Paulette Foerster
Friend
December 30, 2021
Such a great loss for our community and world! A great and talented artist! I love looking at the pieces I managed to collect! Heaven gained a beautiful artist! Deepest sympathies to his family and friends!
Carol Hampton
Other
December 30, 2021
Sadden by the passing of this friendly and talented man. I am the happy owner of over a dozen of his prints and cherish them. Deepest sympathy to the family on your loss.
Carolyn Ring
December 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Amanda Bordak
Coworker
December 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of his passing. I just bought one of his pieces at the History Museum. When I worked, we bought them for going-away presents when someone got transferred. Condolences to his family and friends. Sad to lose good talent.
Carol Davis-McDonald
Other
December 29, 2021
He had such wonderful talent. So sorry about his passing. I’m just a fan.
Yvonne Schrick
Family
December 29, 2021
I worked with John over the years printing some of his beautiful artwork, and found him to be a thoughtful and upstanding man. I have several of his pieces adorning the walls in my office, and his ornaments hang on my Christmas tree. His attention to detail was amazing, and I enjoyed the working relationship I had with him, as well as his friendship. My sympathies to his family. May he rest in eternal peace.