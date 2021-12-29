I'm very sorry to hear of John's passing. In 2007, I had the privilege of driving around eastern Germany with John to visit sites associated with Martin Luther so that he could do artwork for a series of Christmas ornaments and for one of his iconic cityscapes, this one of Wittenberg, the town where Luther sparked the Reformation. May God's peace be with John's family. He will be missed for sure.

David Mahsman Friend January 2, 2022