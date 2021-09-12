Powers, John Kevin

86, of Creve Coeur, MO formerly of Philadelphia, PA and Great Neck, NY passed on September 6,2021.

Born in Newton, MA, Kevin attended Xavier High School in New York City, St. Joseph's University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Webster University. An educator by profession and by nature, Kevin taught at Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Harris-Stowe State University, and assorted kitchen tables after a career as an electrical engineer at Philco-Ford and later McDonnell-Douglas, where he developed several patents related to micro-electronics. In retirement, Kevin volunteered for the St. Louis County Special School District as an educational advocate, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, and with Forest Park Forever, where he became a Master Gardener. He was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and especially Ann Powers, his friend and spouse for over sixty-two years. He will be remembered by Ann; his sister, Jane Cale; sons Kevin, Tim, Michael, Terry, and Brendan; daughters-in-law Tara Powers, Robin Powers, and Jennifer Currie; and grandchildren Vicki, Coree, Jackee,

Tonee, Violet, Robin, Dakota, Travis, Trenton, Meaghan, Stephen, Jonathan, Ailie, Ashlyn, Emily, Andrew, Bronwyn, and Greer.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held in his honor in October. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Forest Park Forever.