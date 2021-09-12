Menu
John Kevin Powers

Powers, John Kevin

86, of Creve Coeur, MO formerly of Philadelphia, PA and Great Neck, NY passed on September 6,2021.

Born in Newton, MA, Kevin attended Xavier High School in New York City, St. Joseph's University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Webster University. An educator by profession and by nature, Kevin taught at Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Harris-Stowe State University, and assorted kitchen tables after a career as an electrical engineer at Philco-Ford and later McDonnell-Douglas, where he developed several patents related to micro-electronics. In retirement, Kevin volunteered for the St. Louis County Special School District as an educational advocate, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, and with Forest Park Forever, where he became a Master Gardener. He was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and especially Ann Powers, his friend and spouse for over sixty-two years. He will be remembered by Ann; his sister, Jane Cale; sons Kevin, Tim, Michael, Terry, and Brendan; daughters-in-law Tara Powers, Robin Powers, and Jennifer Currie; and grandchildren Vicki, Coree, Jackee,

Tonee, Violet, Robin, Dakota, Travis, Trenton, Meaghan, Stephen, Jonathan, Ailie, Ashlyn, Emily, Andrew, Bronwyn, and Greer.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held in his honor in October. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Forest Park Forever.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Powers and family my sincerest condolences to you and your family. Mr. Powers was my Physics teacher at CRCP. He didn´t make us learn but if we were willing he would answer any questions we would ask. He definitely prepared us for college bu teaching is that what we get out of a class is our choice and I´m forever grateful for the lesson. Rest in Power.
Tiffany Ausler
School
September 18, 2021
Ann and family, I was saddened to see this obituary. Kevin and Ann were such devoted volunteers and advocates for Cardinal Glennon for so many years. I think of you whenever I pass St Monica church. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Eileen Rippe
Friend
September 17, 2021
As a member of the 1995 graduating class of CRCP, I will always chwrish the fond memories I had of Mr.Powers. He was brilliant! He was down to earth. And he was funny. Most of all he lived his students. My prayers to Mrs. Ann Powers and his entire family. Heaven has gained a new angel.
DeAndria Wallace
September 14, 2021
