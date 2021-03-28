IN MEMORY OF JOHN ANGELO PURICELLI

2/15/39 TO 3/30/01

On March 30, 2021 my dear husband John Angelo Puricelli will have left me 20 years earlier on March 30, 2001. Born on February 15, 1939 to Mario and Antoinette Puricelli, married Sharon Jones on April 15, 1961.

Father of John Joseph Puricelli, Carolyn Marie Rhodes Puricelli and Patricia Lynn Porter Sanko.

Grandfather of Rachel, A.J., John Robert and Kate Puricelli Grandfather of Kaitlin and Doug Thorson and Maura Rhodes Grandfather of Ryan and Allison Porter.

Great-grandfather of Blake Douglas Thorson

John was a great friend to many and will always be missed. He was a special friend to his buddies from The Hill where he grew up, and all his golf buddies from Whitmoor, especially his friend

Ed who he played golf with.

He has missed so many years of his children, grandchildren and now great grandson

Our thoughts and prayers will always be with him and we will

always miss him. God Bless You and Rest in Peace