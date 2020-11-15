Bartlow, John R.

Loving husband and best chum of Kathy (Stecher) passed into the hands of God on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the age of 82. Son of the late Beatrice (Clyde Hawkins) and Robert Bartlow; brother-in-law; uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. John enjoyed traveling with Kathy on their Honda Goldwing and spending time with family and friends.

As an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations to St. Louis Central Office of Alcoholics Anonymous instead of flowers. (14 Sunnen Drive, Suite #144, Maplewood MO 63143).

John was a friend of Bill W. for 46 years. He touched many lives with his love, kindness and wisdom. He will be dearly missed.

'Our love is here to stay!'

Services: Visitation Monday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd (63128). Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.