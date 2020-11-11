Menu
John S. "Jack" Steiner

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Loving husband of the late Irene Steiner for 66 years; loving father of Steve (Gail), Tim and Jack (Susan) Steiner, Mariana Alwell and Patti (Tom) Auer; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

Jack was a Gold Life Master in Bridge.

Services: Mass at St. Catherine Laboure on Friday, 11/13 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Catherine Laboure. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Services will be streamed at www.sclparish.org


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Catherine Laboure
