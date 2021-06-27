Menu
John Kevin Shaner
St Louis University High School
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Shaner, John Kevin

72, of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully into God's glory on June 22, 2021. Born December 29, 1948 to the late Dr. John and Ruth Cook Shaner, Kevin attended St. Louis University High School and earned his undergraduate degree and Master of Business from St. Louis University.

An avid athlete, Kevin loved it all! He was actively involved in his children's sports and participated in the Senior Olympics for many years. He was a devout Catholic and attended more than 30 annual retreats at The White House Jesuit Retreat Center, where he found much comfort and support. Kevin taught business classes at Webster University and St. Louis University.

He is survived by his loving family; wife Julie Jordan-Shaner; son Brian Shaner, daughters Colleen (John) Kelly, and Margaret (Jon) Rousseau; grandchildren Jack, Sophie, Madeleine, Philip, Matthew Rousseau and Quinn Shaner. Kevin also leaves his brothers Dr. Mike (Delcia) Shaner and Dr. Tom (Ursula) Shaner.

Kevin always enjoyed helping others; his legacy will live in all who loved him. He will be greatly missed.

Donations in Kevin's memory may be made to The White House Jesuit Retreat Center, 7400 Christopher Drive, St. Louis, MO 63129. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Tom and Mike, So sorry to hear of Kevin's death. I remember him as a Freshmen in high school. Good looking, friendly, smart, and a lot of fun. And, of course, the best athlete of the Shaner brothers. A good guy who will be missed.
Jim Rohlfing
July 1, 2021
We share in your sorrow for your loss.
Drs Ann and Joseph Sudekum
Friend
June 28, 2021
Tom, Sheri & I are very sorry for the loss of your brother. Thoughts and prayers go out to you and the entire Shaner family.
Mike Murphy
June 28, 2021
Grew up with Kevin in Bellerive Acres and went to St. Ann with him. He had a marvelous mix of sweetness and humor but a serious side as well. I will treasure my last time with him at our 50th 8th grade reunion. He sat at my table and told me things I had forgotten about from our childhood. Kevin was one of a kind and I feel as though a part of me has died. So grateful that he knew the Lord and is in glory.
Jim Brinkman
School
June 28, 2021
Tom. So sorry to hear of your brother's death. He must have been a wonderful brother. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Ed Frank
Ed Frank
June 27, 2021
