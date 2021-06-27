Shaner, John Kevin

72, of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully into God's glory on June 22, 2021. Born December 29, 1948 to the late Dr. John and Ruth Cook Shaner, Kevin attended St. Louis University High School and earned his undergraduate degree and Master of Business from St. Louis University.

An avid athlete, Kevin loved it all! He was actively involved in his children's sports and participated in the Senior Olympics for many years. He was a devout Catholic and attended more than 30 annual retreats at The White House Jesuit Retreat Center, where he found much comfort and support. Kevin taught business classes at Webster University and St. Louis University.

He is survived by his loving family; wife Julie Jordan-Shaner; son Brian Shaner, daughters Colleen (John) Kelly, and Margaret (Jon) Rousseau; grandchildren Jack, Sophie, Madeleine, Philip, Matthew Rousseau and Quinn Shaner. Kevin also leaves his brothers Dr. Mike (Delcia) Shaner and Dr. Tom (Ursula) Shaner.

Kevin always enjoyed helping others; his legacy will live in all who loved him. He will be greatly missed.

Donations in Kevin's memory may be made to The White House Jesuit Retreat Center, 7400 Christopher Drive, St. Louis, MO 63129.