Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John B. Springhart
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Springhart, John B.

Saturday, December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Johnson (nee Werner); loving father of Charlie Springhart, Donny (Gina) Johnson and Sarah (Gary) Clifford; adoring grandfather of Bryson and Liylah Clifford; our dearest relative and friend to many.

John retired after 19 years of service with the St. Louis County Government as the Assistant Chief of Mechanical Inspectors.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, December 22, from 5-7 p.m., with funeral service time at 7 p.m. Interment will be held in private. Contributions to American Heart Association appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
22
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So very sorry to hear about John´s passing. My prayers are with you and your family.
Fran Mahacek
December 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Springheart family. God Bless!
Paula Hampton
Work
December 27, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 22, 2021
Johnny will be terribly missed! John could light up a room with his wonderful smile and demeanor, always there to help
Gibson Rosemarie
December 20, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of John's passing. He was truly a person who blessed the lives of all lucky enough to go to school with him. He will be greatly missed by the Class of 1969!
Maribeth Burton Taylor
Friend
December 20, 2021
So sorry to hear about John's passing. Went to grade school, middle school and high school with him. He was truly a good guy. Prayers for the family. RIP, John.
Anthony "Tony" Page
December 20, 2021
So sorry
Gaborne Romhanyi
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results