Springhart, John B.

Saturday, December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Johnson (nee Werner); loving father of Charlie Springhart, Donny (Gina) Johnson and Sarah (Gary) Clifford; adoring grandfather of Bryson and Liylah Clifford; our dearest relative and friend to many.

John retired after 19 years of service with the St. Louis County Government as the Assistant Chief of Mechanical Inspectors.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, December 22, from 5-7 p.m., with funeral service time at 7 p.m. Interment will be held in private. Contributions to American Heart Association appreciated.