Stefanoni, John G.

Baptized into the hope of Christs Resurrection, on December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie F. (nee Bufalo) Stefanoni for 65 years. Loving father of Cathy (late Paul) Garner, Rita (Doug) Akin, Sandy (Ron) Fischer and Patty (Gary) Miazza. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Tom) Jung, Tiffany (Josh) Flint, Joe (Jordon) Garner, Chris (Maggie) Novak, Alicia and Stefanie Fischer, Tim Novak, Rachel and Lauren Miazza. Dearest great-grandfather of Jack and Sam Jung, Lucas, Linus, and Brooklyn Flint, Cressida, Desi, and soon to be baby girl Garner, and Avery Miazza. He is preceded in death by his parents Giuseppe Stefanoni and Serafina (nee Lamperti) Stefanoni, one brother at infancy, 3 sisters, and one great-grandson Lucas Flint and sons-in-law Paul Garner and John Novak. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

John was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church for over 67 years. He was also a member of the St. Ambrose men's choir and the Bocce club. John worked as a Foreman for a sheet metal company. He spent countless volunteer hours at various businesses on The Hill doing renovations. More importantly, his daughters were amazed at his ability to build anything, such as his garage, beautiful grotto, brick driveway, and cabinets. His workmanship is evident in each of his daughters' homes. He loved gardening, tinkering around his home, and playing cards. His first and foremost passion in life was his loving family.

Our family would like to give a special thank you to his two wonderful caretakers, Dawn Taylor and Lisa Todd, for their warmth, dedication and kindness towards our father.

Services: Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated towards The Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill (sickandelderly.com) or St. Louis Children's Hospital (stlouischildrens.org).

