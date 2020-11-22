Castulik, John T.

Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 at the age of 97.

John was born on September 22, 1923 and grew up in St. Louis as one of nine children of John and Josephine Castulik (nee Pohnan); all but his sister Dolores Broom, of Ohio, have preceded him in death. John served in the Army during WWII as a glider mechanic.

John was married to the late Mary Castulik (nee Doerr) for 50 years. Together they raised their nine children, Mary Ann (Wayne) Tettenhorst, Marguerite (Tony) Hoeing, Elizabeth Nenninger (John Ahlquist), Jeanne (Bill) Thornhill, Patricia (John) Crady, John "Tommy" (Monica), Michael (Kathy), Walter, and David. The family continued to grow, to include 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

After Mary passed away in 2000, John renewed his interest in bowling and joined several bowling teams. He continued to bowl until health problems prohibited him from continuing. Much to the amazement of his family, he also took up ballroom dancing. There he met Janice Kennedy. They were married in 2001 and were together until Jan's death in 2006.

Those who knew John know that he was not much of a talker, and occasionally would poke fun at himself for this. But for his family, he did not have to say much for us to know that he was always there for us. If we had to be somewhere, he would always be around to make sure we got where we had to be. The family all has fond memories of John; trips to the zoo, Sunday afternoon dinners, playing cards, and his very dry sense of humor. No one was safe from his teasing, including kids, grandkids, nieces, or nephews. This also extended to the staff at Mount Carmel Senior living, where John lived the last four years.

John will be dearly missed. His passing has left a hole in our lives, that can only be filled with the memories we have of him. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

The family thanks and appreciates the exceptional care and love provided by the Mount Carmel Senior Living staff.

Services: A private, family service was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.