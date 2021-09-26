Menu
John Warren Teasdale

Teasdale, John Warren

John Warren Teasdale, 81, passed away Aug 8, 2021 in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ruth Teasdale and brother, David Teasdale, Jr. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Teasdale Sr. (June;) nieces Laura and Marjorie Sara Teasdale; nephew, Thomas Teasdale, Jr. (Karen;) great nephew, Michael Teasdale and sister-in-law, Judy Teasdale. John grew up in Olivette, MO - a rela- tively rural part of St. Louis County with farms, scattered homes and plenty of open fields - a great environment for a young boy. He received a business degree from Washington University in St. Louis. John started a successful business with a good friend, but a wanderlust caused him to pull up his roots and leave St. Louis for Florida. Every few years he would get the urge to venture out again and off he would go to another part of the country - making new friends along the way. John finally settled in Fairfield Bay, where he stayed for a number of years before quietly passing away. Goodbye John ? we all love you!


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
A really good friend.
Warren Flynn
Friend
September 27, 2021
To John´s loved ones my sincere sympathy. I knew John well in years gone by.
Sue Haumueller
September 26, 2021
