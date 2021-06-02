Turk, Dr. John W.

of Eureka, Missouri, Professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 26, after a short illness. Dr. Turk was on the faculty of Washington University for 36 years. He earned the MD and PhD degrees there in 1976, then interned at Billings Hospital at the University of Chicago and did an internal medicine residency at Barnes Hospital at Washington University, followed by a fellowship in clinical pharmacology in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dr. Turk had expertise in lipid biochemistry. He directed the Department of Medicine's NIH-funded Mass Spectrometry Core Facility, providing support to hundreds of investigators interested in the analysis of complex molecules associated with human diseases. He attended on the internal medicine inpatient service and taught toxicology to pathology residents throughout his career.

Dr. Turk is survived by his daughter Amy Turk (Justin Prien) of St. Louis, his son Dr. Andrew Turk of New York, N.Y., three grandchildren, Henry, Charlotte and Eliza Prien, his brother Dr. James Turk of Crystal City, MO, his ex-wife Alice Turk of St. Louis, and beloved companion Carol Thomson of Eureka.

Services: Visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester in Kirkwood on Thursday, June 3, from 3 to 8. A memorial service will follow on June 4 at 11 a.m. at the same location.