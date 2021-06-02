Menu
John W. Turk
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Turk, Dr. John W.

of Eureka, Missouri, Professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 26, after a short illness. Dr. Turk was on the faculty of Washington University for 36 years. He earned the MD and PhD degrees there in 1976, then interned at Billings Hospital at the University of Chicago and did an internal medicine residency at Barnes Hospital at Washington University, followed by a fellowship in clinical pharmacology in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dr. Turk had expertise in lipid biochemistry. He directed the Department of Medicine's NIH-funded Mass Spectrometry Core Facility, providing support to hundreds of investigators interested in the analysis of complex molecules associated with human diseases. He attended on the internal medicine inpatient service and taught toxicology to pathology residents throughout his career.

Dr. Turk is survived by his daughter Amy Turk (Justin Prien) of St. Louis, his son Dr. Andrew Turk of New York, N.Y., three grandchildren, Henry, Charlotte and Eliza Prien, his brother Dr. James Turk of Crystal City, MO, his ex-wife Alice Turk of St. Louis, and beloved companion Carol Thomson of Eureka.

Services: Visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester in Kirkwood on Thursday, June 3, from 3 to 8. A memorial service will follow on June 4 at 11 a.m. at the same location.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Jun
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Babs Ellzey
June 3, 2021
Michael L Gross
June 1, 2021
John, Reid Townsend, and I and our colleagues worked together for 26 years directing an NIH national resource in mass spectrometry. Through "thick and thin", we made the program work, published over 600 co-authored papers, and enabled hundreds of other papers by users of the resource. We developed new technology, new ideas, and provided insights and collaboration in many areas of biomedical research. John's contribution to this effort is inestimable. He and his coworkers in lipid research received rave reviews for their work and were recognized as one of the finest laboratories for determining structure of lipids, especially those from infectious agents. John's legacy will continue despite his loss. We want to send his family and friends our sincere condolences.
Michael L Gross
Work
June 1, 2021
