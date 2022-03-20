Voda, John Christopher

March 5, 2022. Dear husband of Karen Henson Voda. Loving father of Megan, Bridget, and Caitlin. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Juanita Voda, and his brother, Paul Voda. He is survived by his wife, his children, and his beloved siblings, Susanne (Tom) Metzler, Joe (Patti) Voda, Jean-Marie Nilges, and sister-in-law, Jenny Voda. John was a cherished uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend.

John loved being a dad to his three daughters. He proudly worked at AT&T for 15 years. He enjoyed being active through biking and kayaking. John was devoted to his Catholic faith.

Donations: Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, 1300 Strassner Dr., Brentwood, MO 63144.

Services: Visitation and refreshments April 2, 2022, 11:30-2:00, St. Michael the Archangel gym. 7622 Sutherland Ave. Shrewsbury, MO 63119. Mass at 2:00 in the church.