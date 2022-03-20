Menu
John Christopher Voda
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
11:30a.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel gym
Voda, John Christopher

March 5, 2022. Dear husband of Karen Henson Voda. Loving father of Megan, Bridget, and Caitlin. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Juanita Voda, and his brother, Paul Voda. He is survived by his wife, his children, and his beloved siblings, Susanne (Tom) Metzler, Joe (Patti) Voda, Jean-Marie Nilges, and sister-in-law, Jenny Voda. John was a cherished uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend.

John loved being a dad to his three daughters. He proudly worked at AT&T for 15 years. He enjoyed being active through biking and kayaking. John was devoted to his Catholic faith.

Donations: Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, 1300 Strassner Dr., Brentwood, MO 63144.

Services: Visitation and refreshments April 2, 2022, 11:30-2:00, St. Michael the Archangel gym. 7622 Sutherland Ave. Shrewsbury, MO 63119. Mass at 2:00 in the church.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John and I first met 10 years ago when he and I worked on some AT&T research projects. We connected right away due to his dry sense of humor and our shared Catholic faith. We kept in touch over the years and also connected at the Zechariah Prayer Breakfasts. I was so glad I got to go to lunch with him last December. We had a great time and despite his illness, John's sense of humor was on full display. We took this picture after lunch. John is greatly missed, and I'm so sorry for Karen and the girls' loss, but I know that he's at peace with our God.
Brian Westrich
Friend
March 22, 2022
Dear Karen, you and the girls have my deepest sympathy on the occasion of John's passing. Sending you love and hugs...
LINDA GURNEY
Friend
March 21, 2022
Karen I am so sorry for your loss; John was a wonderful person and beautiful soul. Blessings to you during this time.
kathy sparks
Friend
March 21, 2022
Benedictine College in Atchison, offers condolences to Karen, Megan, Bridget, Caitlin; Sue, Joe, Jean-Marie, Patti, and all who loved John. Peace and comfort to all.
Kathy Garrison
March 21, 2022
May God bless Karen and Girls as they continue on without John. So thankful for the blessed hope we have in Christ that we will join John one day before the great Throne!
Karen Jones
Family
March 21, 2022
John always had a smile for everyone. May his soul Rest In Peace and Rise in Glory. Matt, Michele, Trevor & Siboney.
Voss Family, Webster Groves
Friend
March 20, 2022
The Laramie Family
March 20, 2022
Very sorry to read about John . I remember him from Aragon. He was a kind person.
Barb Hohbach Lyon
March 20, 2022
John was one of the kindest, sweetest men I´ve ever known, besides my husband, Butch! Karen, you have my deepest sympathy and prayers! John, Rest In Peace!
Jan Streib
March 20, 2022
The living have gained the best possible angel to watch over us. John won't let us be lonely or afraid.
Pat Kennedy
Friend
March 20, 2022
So sorry to hear of John´s passing . Prayers and well wishes for all the family
John A Voda
Family
March 20, 2022
