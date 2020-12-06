Kopff, John "Jack" W.

92, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Loving husband of the late Carol L. (nee Hanneke) Kopff; dear father of Matthew (Libby) Kopff, Ed (Cindy) Kopff, Annette (Greg) Schneider, Joan (Nick) Hodes, Andrew Kopff, & Brian (Maria) Kopff; dear grandfather of Kevin (Jennifer)& Megan Kopff, Lydia Kopff, Ben (Stephanie) Schneider & Samantha (Kyle) Howard, Kali (Michael) McGee, Ana (Robert Garza), Angelica (deceased), & Caroline Hodes, & Brendan, Adam, Victoria, & Alexander Kopff; dear great grandfather of Cooper & Lincoln Kopff; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated. / Special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital South for their compassionate care.

Services: Visitation on Fri, 12/11 from 10am until time of Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church (3949 Wilmington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116). Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. To express condolences online, please visit:

www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com