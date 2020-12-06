Menu
John W. "Jack" Kopff
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1928
DIED
November 22, 2020

Kopff, John "Jack" W.

92, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Loving husband of the late Carol L. (nee Hanneke) Kopff; dear father of Matthew (Libby) Kopff, Ed (Cindy) Kopff, Annette (Greg) Schneider, Joan (Nick) Hodes, Andrew Kopff, & Brian (Maria) Kopff; dear grandfather of Kevin (Jennifer)& Megan Kopff, Lydia Kopff, Ben (Stephanie) Schneider & Samantha (Kyle) Howard, Kali (Michael) McGee, Ana (Robert Garza), Angelica (deceased), & Caroline Hodes, & Brendan, Adam, Victoria, & Alexander Kopff; dear great grandfather of Cooper & Lincoln Kopff; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated. / Special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital South for their compassionate care.

Services: Visitation on Fri, 12/11 from 10am until time of Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church (3949 Wilmington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116). Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. To express condolences online, please visit:

www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3949 Wilmington Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63116
Dec
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3949 Wilmington Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63116
