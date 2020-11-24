Barriger IV, John Walker "Jack"

Barriger IV, John Walker "Jack" John Walker Barriger IV, age 93, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at his home in Kenilworth, Ill. He was born Aug. 3, 1927 in St. Louis. Based on the collections of his late father, he founded the John W. Barriger III National Railroad Library in St. Louis in 1984. One of the nation's largest and finest railroad history collections, Jack remained a trustee of the library until his death. He is survived by a son, John Barriger V of Kenilworth, a daughter Catherine (Adam) Dunsby of Easton, Conn., and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Dobson Barriger. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the J.W. Barriger III National Railroad Library at UMSL.

Services: A private Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, 10 a.m. Live streaming available at donnellanfuneral.com. Private interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL.