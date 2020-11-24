Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Walker "Jack" Barriger IV
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020

Barriger IV, John Walker "Jack"

Barriger IV, John Walker "Jack" John Walker Barriger IV, age 93, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at his home in Kenilworth, Ill. He was born Aug. 3, 1927 in St. Louis. Based on the collections of his late father, he founded the John W. Barriger III National Railroad Library in St. Louis in 1984. One of the nation's largest and finest railroad history collections, Jack remained a trustee of the library until his death. He is survived by a son, John Barriger V of Kenilworth, a daughter Catherine (Adam) Dunsby of Easton, Conn., and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Dobson Barriger. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the J.W. Barriger III National Railroad Library at UMSL.

Services: A private Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, 10 a.m. Live streaming available at donnellanfuneral.com. Private interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.