Weiler, John William

Resting in The Arms of The Lord at the age of 84, Thurs., June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of 56 years of the late Jean Weiler, dear father of Mike, Mark, and Tom Weiler, dear grandfather of London, Wynston, Maddi, Eli, and Lani, dear brother of Howard and Mary.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Wed., June 23 at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7230 Dale Ave. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m.

