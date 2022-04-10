Menu
John J. Wich
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Wich, John J.

Age 78, Fortified with the

Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, April 7, 2022. Loving husband of Mary Jo Wich (nee

Coplin); beloved dad of David

(Dorian), Michele, Laura Wich and Emily (Dillon) Presson; dear Papa of Logan and Leah; dear brother of Robert (Sandra), Rita and Jerry (Gail) Wich; brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

John taught at Oakville Middle School for 34 years.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS

SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., April 13, 9:30 a.m. to Mary, Mother of the Church for

10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Mary, Mother of the Church, 5901 Kerth Rd. 63128. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
