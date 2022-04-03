Wolfner, John 'Jack' Walter

April 24, 1929 – March 25, 2022

Jack passed away ever so peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born and raised in St. Louis, MO where he met and married Margaret Mary Fox, who predeceased him in 2014. Much of their family life was enjoyed and spent in St. Louis, MO and Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, FL, where he was an avid golfer and fisherman. Jack had 13 holes-in-one and, believe it or not, he shot his age or better 364 times, and he has every scorecard to prove it.

Jack built Riverside Golf Club in Fenton, MO in 1965, and he developed Stonewolf Golf Club (A Jack Nicklaus Signature Course) in Fairview Heights, IL in 1996. When Mr. Nicklaus came to town for the inaugural round at Stonewolf, the two Jacks made a friendly bet of $1.00. When the round was over Jack (Wolfner) was $1.00 richer.

Jack loved the outdoors. He hunted and fished from Alaska to Africa. He was a huge car enthusiast. You name the car and chances are Jack owned one at some time in his life. He even built a car that he raced in the famous desert race called 'The Mint 400' held in Las Vegas, NV. What a wonderful life he lived. He was without doubt one of a kind.

Jack is survived by his children: Margaret W. Morales (Ian) of Australia, John W. Wolfner, Jr., Martha V. Wolfner, Thomas P. Wolfner, Gregory F. Wolfner (Terri), Mary R. Wolfner, all of St. Louis; 9 grandchildren: Margaret, Brooks, CeCe, John, Julie, Margot, Austin, Travis, and Caitlyn; he was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren: Winni, Mackenzie, Mason, Ford, Nellie and Henley, Margaret, Evie, James and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his daughter Melinda A. Wolfner, and his grandson Parks.

Services are private, with burial at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis.