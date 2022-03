Connelly, Jonathan Patrick

Saturday, December 11, 2021. Dear son of Dennis and Tammy Connelly; dear brother of Jennifer (Brandon) Connelly Quade and Jillian (Bradley) Inman; dear uncle of Jayden, Brody, Cooper, Jackson and Parker; dear best pal of Luna Baby Girl. Our dear nephew, cousin and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers contributions to MO Better Living, 6409 Ruth Dr. St. Louis, Mo. 63116 to fight addiction, appreciated. Kutis Affton Service