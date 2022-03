Dr. Joe was an amazing physician! As someone else said in one of the messages below, he would definitely have a speed pass to Heaven. He was kind, genuine, sincere, thorough, detailed and patient. I was so saddened to hear because he was taken too soon!

He was truly one of a kind. I knew I was in the best care. He will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy to Erika, Mary and the rest of his family and friends.

One story I’d like to share, I was having a prescription filled at a pharmacy. The pharmacist saw that Dr. Anstey was the prescriber. She told me how she went to pharmacy school with him and they called him “front row Joe” because he sat in the front of the class. I told her that made me feel good because that meant he was really paying attention! As I said I knew I was in the best care having him as my doctor and it proves as such with all the heartfelt comments in this memorial. May you rest in eternal peace Dr. Joe, God Bless You.

Mary Caradonna May 18, 2021