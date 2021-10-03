Barzantny, Joseph Harry

Joseph H. Barzantny of St. Louis returned to his eternal home on September 30, 2021. He was 77 years old. Joseph was born in Kankakee, IL on April 12, 1944.

Joe graduated from Regis College in Denver, CO and later graduated from the American Institute for Foreign Trade in Phoenix, AZ.

Mr. Barzantny was retired from New York Life Insurance Company in St. Louis. He was an active volunteer as Head of Information, Red Cross and Lost Children for the St. Louis Veiled Prophet Fair during the eighties. He received a local Emmy for his hosting contributions as Chairman of the 'Comic Relief' television telethon to benefit the area homeless in 1987.

Joseph is survived by his youngest son, Austin Barzantny and his former wife, Irene Leland, both of St. Louis, as well as his sister, Sandy Offermann and two brothers, Richard and Thomas Barzantny, all of Kankakee, IL. He joins his oldest son, Joseph C. Barzantny who entered heaven in 1992.

Services: A memorial ceremony for Joseph will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery on October 7 at 11:30 a.m.