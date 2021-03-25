Menu
Joseph E. Bunse

Bunse, Joseph E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Eileen Bunse (nee Bellrose); dear father of Denise (Tim) Grimoldi and Joe (Kelly) Bunse; dear grandfather of Nicole Bunse, Shannon (TJ) Eaton, Dominic and Anthony Grimoldi; dear son of the late Genevieve and Joseph Bunse; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.

Services: Visitation at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church, 6741 Rock Hill Rd. 63123, on Friday, March 26, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
6741 Rock Hill Rd, MO
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
6741 Rock Hill Rd, MO
