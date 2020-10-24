McLain, III, Joseph Charles

Born August 3rd, 1948 and entered into rest on Tuesday, October 13th. Survived by his two children, Corinne McLain (Jeff Kaiser) and Joseph C. McLain IV; grandfather to Hailey, Kate, Frankie, Andi and Maisy. Joey is preceded in death by his mother, Marguerite Smith McLain. He is survived by his father Joseph Charles McLain and his siblings, Penny Capron (Harold), Peggy Goode (Joe), Patty Casey, Nora Fahey (Gene), Mark McLain (Mary Ellen) and Matt McLain.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Patrick Center appreciated. www.stpatrickcenter.org

Services: Services private to family and close friends of the deceased.