McLain, Joseph Charles

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, November 30, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Marguerite 'Peggy' McLain (nee Smith); loving father of Penny (Hal) Capron, Peggy (Joe) Goode, Patty Casey, Nora (Gene) Fahey, Mark (Mary-Ellen) McLain, Matt McLain, and the late Joey McLain; loving grandfather and great-grandfather of 59; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Proud Irish and WWII Army Air Corps Captain who considered his voluntary duty as C.O. of an all-black platoon during times of segregation to be the greatest privilege of his life. Joseph was an avid sportsman, a golfer who shot his age fifty-plus times, completed two Boston Marathons, and a recent inductee into the Chaminade High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011, Thursday, 11:00 a.m. Interment private, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church. Visitation at the church, Thursday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.