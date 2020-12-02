Menu
Joseph Charles McLain
1919 - 2020
September 25, 1919
November 30, 2020

McLain, Joseph Charles

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, November 30, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Marguerite 'Peggy' McLain (nee Smith); loving father of Penny (Hal) Capron, Peggy (Joe) Goode, Patty Casey, Nora (Gene) Fahey, Mark (Mary-Ellen) McLain, Matt McLain, and the late Joey McLain; loving grandfather and great-grandfather of 59; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Proud Irish and WWII Army Air Corps Captain who considered his voluntary duty as C.O. of an all-black platoon during times of segregation to be the greatest privilege of his life. Joseph was an avid sportsman, a golfer who shot his age fifty-plus times, completed two Boston Marathons, and a recent inductee into the Chaminade High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011, Thursday, 11:00 a.m. Interment private, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church. Visitation at the church, Thursday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, Missouri
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, Missouri
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
Through years of visits, golf and good humour, genuinely a great man. RIP Joe. Ed & Sher.
Ed/Sherry Pearce
Friend
December 2, 2020