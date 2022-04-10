Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph V. Bardenheier "Joe" Clark

Clark, Joseph Anthony Bardenheier "Joe"

Fortified with The Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday April 3, 2022, at the age of 75. Beloved son of the late George Clark and Mary Bardenheier Clark and son-in-law of the late Melvin and LaVerne Breidecker. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Janet Clark (nee Breidecker). Loving father of Brenton Clark and Spencer Clark. Dear brother of the late George Clark, Christopher Clark, Nicholas (Julie) Clark, Arthur Clark and Clara (Matt) McLaughlin. Loving uncle and great-uncle of Lisa, Rachel (Mike), April, Amy, Drake and Francis.

Joe was proud of his 35+ year career with Orkin as well as serving on his neighborhood board as president. He was an avid reader and a graduate of UMSL with a degree in Business Administration. Joe was a skilled gardener and enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels and other wildlife at his home. He loved to spend time outdoors fishing with his sons and enjoying quality time as a family. Above all, Joe loved being a husband, father and uncle. Joe was also a huge lover of Frank Sinatra, who he met at The Chase Park Plaza. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's memory to Autism Speaks.

Services: A graveside service for Joe will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with full military honors.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.