Clark, Joseph Anthony Bardenheier "Joe"

Fortified with The Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday April 3, 2022, at the age of 75. Beloved son of the late George Clark and Mary Bardenheier Clark and son-in-law of the late Melvin and LaVerne Breidecker. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Janet Clark (nee Breidecker). Loving father of Brenton Clark and Spencer Clark. Dear brother of the late George Clark, Christopher Clark, Nicholas (Julie) Clark, Arthur Clark and Clara (Matt) McLaughlin. Loving uncle and great-uncle of Lisa, Rachel (Mike), April, Amy, Drake and Francis.

Joe was proud of his 35+ year career with Orkin as well as serving on his neighborhood board as president. He was an avid reader and a graduate of UMSL with a degree in Business Administration. Joe was a skilled gardener and enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels and other wildlife at his home. He loved to spend time outdoors fishing with his sons and enjoying quality time as a family. Above all, Joe loved being a husband, father and uncle. Joe was also a huge lover of Frank Sinatra, who he met at The Chase Park Plaza. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's memory to Autism Speaks.

Services: A graveside service for Joe will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with full military honors.