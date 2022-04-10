Costello, Joseph M.

age 71, of Madison, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Joe was born on March 19, 1951 in Parsons, KS, a son of the late James T. Costello and Dorothy L. (Leslie) Costello.

Joe graduated from Granite City Senior High School in 1969, where he lettered in football and track. He retired from Metro East Sanitation District as a heavy equipment operator after many years of dedicated service. His faithful dog, Heather, will be taken care of by Dave Silva. Joe's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving siblings, Paul (Karen) Costello and Ruth Ann Cruse, both of Granite City, IL; dear nieces and nephews, Trisha, Matthew, Jonathan, Jennifer, Rachel, Rebecca and Sarah; many great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.

Services: Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Tammy Bowles officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL. Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.