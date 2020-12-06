Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph D. "J.D." Nolan

Nolan, Joseph D. "J.D."

age 83, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years of Mary Devyn Nolan (nee Ferguson); dear father of Michael Nolan, Jennifer Nolan Schwentker and the late Matthew Nolan; loving grandfather of Lauren Schwentker and Ryan Schwentker; dear brother of Lian (Dale) Iffrig, brother-in-law of JoAnn Reynolds; dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of J.D.'s life will be held at a later date. Interment private. For additional information visit:

www.boppchapel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.