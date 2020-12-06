Nolan, Joseph D. "J.D."

age 83, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years of Mary Devyn Nolan (nee Ferguson); dear father of Michael Nolan, Jennifer Nolan Schwentker and the late Matthew Nolan; loving grandfather of Lauren Schwentker and Ryan Schwentker; dear brother of Lian (Dale) Iffrig, brother-in-law of JoAnn Reynolds; dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of J.D.'s life will be held at a later date. Interment private. For additional information visit:

www.boppchapel.com