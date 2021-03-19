Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph J. Daleo
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL

Daleo, Joseph J.

69, passed away at home on Friday, March 12, 2021. Joe was the son of the late Joseph S. and Agnes M. Daleo. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary who he was married to for 34 years; loving father to Joseph Daleo Jr. and Kassandra Stark (fiance' Andrew Hammarstedt); treasured grandfather to Olivia Daleo, Joseph Daleo III, Andrew Daleo, Gianna Hammarstedt, and Vincenzo Hammarstedt; dear brother to Rose Ann (Ed) Mangner, Kenneth (Cindy) Daleo, and Gina Judge; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Joe had boundless energy which he poured into his work, family life and friendships.

In his long career at Emerson Electric, his dedication, leadership and regard for others created an atmosphere of mutual respect and kindness. He enjoyed his many travels throughout the country, and developed numerous lasting friendships over the years.

Joe relished spending time with family and his two cherished pets, watching the children grow, and frequently surprising people with gifts. He brought spirit and warmth to every family gathering. He was a caring son who was devoted to his parents.

Joe delighted in quietly helping others, always putting their needs above his own, and there are many he helped throughout his lifetime. He had a quick wit and loved a good laugh, even when it was at his own expense. Joe's affable personality, generosity of spirit and compassion for others made him loved by all who knew him. He will truly be missed.

No funeral or memorial service is planned, per Joe's request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gent Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I have never met a better man than Joe. I worked with Joe at Alco controls. for many years and I can say that he was the best person I ever came across in all my 55 years at Emerson. Please accept by deepest condolences.
Joe Georgevitch
March 20, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Joe's passing and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy to the Daleo family. In the many years that I worked with and knew Joe, I never experienced a time when Joe did not display a calming demeanor. He always had the ability to juggle multiple tasks, never missing a deadline. You always had the feeling that with Joe "in-charge", all will go well. It was a pleasure to work with Joe and consider him a good friend. Sincerely, Bob
Robert V. Ogrodnik
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results