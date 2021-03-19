Daleo, Joseph J.

69, passed away at home on Friday, March 12, 2021. Joe was the son of the late Joseph S. and Agnes M. Daleo. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary who he was married to for 34 years; loving father to Joseph Daleo Jr. and Kassandra Stark (fiance' Andrew Hammarstedt); treasured grandfather to Olivia Daleo, Joseph Daleo III, Andrew Daleo, Gianna Hammarstedt, and Vincenzo Hammarstedt; dear brother to Rose Ann (Ed) Mangner, Kenneth (Cindy) Daleo, and Gina Judge; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Joe had boundless energy which he poured into his work, family life and friendships.

In his long career at Emerson Electric, his dedication, leadership and regard for others created an atmosphere of mutual respect and kindness. He enjoyed his many travels throughout the country, and developed numerous lasting friendships over the years.

Joe relished spending time with family and his two cherished pets, watching the children grow, and frequently surprising people with gifts. He brought spirit and warmth to every family gathering. He was a caring son who was devoted to his parents.

Joe delighted in quietly helping others, always putting their needs above his own, and there are many he helped throughout his lifetime. He had a quick wit and loved a good laugh, even when it was at his own expense. Joe's affable personality, generosity of spirit and compassion for others made him loved by all who knew him. He will truly be missed.

No funeral or memorial service is planned, per Joe's request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.