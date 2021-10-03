Menu
Joseph Destito
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Destito, Joseph

age 91, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021, joining his loving wife of 69 years, Ida. Survived by his children, Ralph (Marie), Fanny Kunes (Ben), Rose Brown (Dan), and JoAnne Westcott (Tom). Cherished grandfather of Max, Spencer, Jack, Kim (Ryan), Nick (Heather), Heather (Darrel), Chelsea (Tyler), Dan (Jenna), Michelle (Austin), Cara and Brooke. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Sutton, Hudson, Jason, Jackson, Sophie, Ava, and Bella. Preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Ralph, and siblings, Lou and Katherine. Survived by his sister, Rose States, and sister-in-law, Lila Destito.

Donations to Basket of Hope appreciated.

Services: Visitation Mon., Oct. 4, 5-7 p.m., Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Funeral from Kutis, Tues., Oct. 5, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church, 4220 Ripa Ave., 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
5
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
4220 Ripa Ave., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this sad time. Paul & Kay
Paul Bohler
October 5, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all of the Destito family. Feel comfort to know your dad and mom are in heaven together for eternity with God. I´m so sorry we can´t attend the services but we will remember all of your family in our daily prayers. Much love, Mark and Mary Jo
Mary Jo LaBarge
October 4, 2021
Ray and Amy Mulesky
October 3, 2021
We are all keeping your family in our prayers. Loved your Dad´s positive attitude and smile. Love y´all. M
Mary King
Family
October 3, 2021
Please accept our Sincere Sympathy. With prayers and heartfelt sympathy. May God be your tender comfort in sorrow and bring peace and strength in the days to come.
Rosalie and Michael Kiernan
October 3, 2021
We will keep you in our prayers as you release your dad into the hands of His savior. Praise God for your family and your faith. Love you guys.
The Brunette Family
Friend
October 3, 2021
Your sweet dad has finished his journey on this earth and can now enjoy eternity with your mom . Our prayers are with you.
Adrienne and Jeff Mazdra
Family
October 3, 2021
We´re so sorry for your loss. We pray our Lord will wrap you in the palm of His hand and give you His peace.
Janice and David Seifert
Family
October 3, 2021
Deepest sympathy to you & family.
Maureen Brine
Friend
October 3, 2021
