Destito, Joseph

age 91, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021, joining his loving wife of 69 years, Ida. Survived by his children, Ralph (Marie), Fanny Kunes (Ben), Rose Brown (Dan), and JoAnne Westcott (Tom). Cherished grandfather of Max, Spencer, Jack, Kim (Ryan), Nick (Heather), Heather (Darrel), Chelsea (Tyler), Dan (Jenna), Michelle (Austin), Cara and Brooke. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Sutton, Hudson, Jason, Jackson, Sophie, Ava, and Bella. Preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Ralph, and siblings, Lou and Katherine. Survived by his sister, Rose States, and sister-in-law, Lila Destito.

Donations to Basket of Hope appreciated.

Services: Visitation Mon., Oct. 4, 5-7 p.m., Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Funeral from Kutis, Tues., Oct. 5, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church, 4220 Ripa Ave., 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.